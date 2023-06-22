Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.