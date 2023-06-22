Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 490,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,136,287 shares.The stock last traded at $53.82 and had previously closed at $57.26.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 6.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.55.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 14,705.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 633.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.