DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.37

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.37 and traded as low as $9.72. DLH shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 47,965 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DLH in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DLH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
DLH Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $138.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Trading of DLH
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DLH in the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DLH in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in DLH by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in DLH in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.
About DLH
DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.
Read More
- Get a free research report on DLH from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than DLH
Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.