DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.37

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.37 and traded as low as $9.72. DLH shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 47,965 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DLH in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DLH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

DLH Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $138.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of DLH

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter. DLH had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DLH in the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DLH in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in DLH by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in DLH in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

