Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, June 30th

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, June 30th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 30th.

Doma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOMA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 2,379,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,044. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $76.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.42. Doma has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.37 million for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 143.18% and a negative net margin of 73.15%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Doma news, insider Hasan Rizvi sold 96,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $37,774.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934,962 shares in the company, valued at $754,635.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doma by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Doma in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Doma by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Doma by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doma by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 21,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

