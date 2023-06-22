Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.20

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of commercial, passenger, military, and energy, as well as key automotive components and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

