Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $34.89 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 6.7% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned 0.05% of AON worth $34,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.73.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $331.74. 247,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,044. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.19. Aon plc has a one year low of $256.98 and a one year high of $338.27. The company has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

