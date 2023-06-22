Dudley & Shanley Inc. Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 177.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,595 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 3.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.83. 390,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,233. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.