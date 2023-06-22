Dudley & Shanley Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,490 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,490 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,000. Watsco accounts for about 1.6% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 73.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.14.

Watsco Stock Down 0.6 %

WSO traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $359.86. 79,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,063. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.74 and a fifty-two week high of $370.06. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.