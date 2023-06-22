Dudley & Shanley Inc. Sells 32,800 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. decreased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Allison Transmission accounts for approximately 3.7% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned about 0.46% of Allison Transmission worth $19,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Insider Activity

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ALSN stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.83. 161,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,980. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 15.13%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

