Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.81

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.81 and traded as high as C$8.96. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$8.88, with a volume of 787,041 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.81.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.05. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of C$210.73 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.4140127 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

