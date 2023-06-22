DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Increased by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $67.40. 275,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

