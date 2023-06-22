E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Price Down 5.1%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.88. 43,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 294,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $660.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.80.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $527.78 million during the quarter. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth about $5,659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 71.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 363,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,707,000 after buying an additional 315,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth about $3,234,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the second quarter worth about $2,618,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

