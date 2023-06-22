Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $6.67 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eagle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 4.4% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after acquiring an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

AVGO traded down $8.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $838.83. The company had a trading volume of 720,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $711.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $633.82. The company has a market cap of $346.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.