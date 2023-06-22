ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) versus loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Critical Survey

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) and ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for loanDepot and ECN Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 7 0 0 1.88 ECN Capital 0 4 0 0 2.00

loanDepot presently has a consensus price target of $1.83, suggesting a potential downside of 10.57%. ECN Capital has a consensus price target of $4.92, suggesting a potential upside of 122.47%. Given ECN Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ECN Capital is more favorable than loanDepot.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $1.26 billion 0.52 -$273.02 million ($1.74) -1.18 ECN Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares loanDepot and ECN Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ECN Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than loanDepot.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and ECN Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -29.28% -44.95% -6.20% ECN Capital N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. 83.9% of loanDepot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ECN Capital beats loanDepot on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. loanDepot, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans. It serves banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, and pension and investment funds. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

