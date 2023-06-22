Efinity Token (EFI) Price Tops $0.0495

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $31.44 million and approximately $979,002.22 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 635,320,817 tokens. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

