Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) versus Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) is one of 64 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Electra Battery Materials to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Electra Battery Materials and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Electra Battery Materials alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Electra Battery Materials Competitors 96 469 1035 52 2.63

Electra Battery Materials currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 386.16%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 24.91%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A $9.65 million -3.60 Electra Battery Materials Competitors $677.00 million $8.06 million -11.32

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Electra Battery Materials’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Electra Battery Materials. Electra Battery Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials’ rivals have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -23.82% -14.40% Electra Battery Materials Competitors -435.41% -15.69% -12.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Electra Battery Materials

(Get Rating)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.