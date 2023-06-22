ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU) Trading Up 0.1%

ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.

Institutional Trading of ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU – Get Rating) by 139.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,299 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 12.79% of ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

