Eliana Clark Sells 5,000 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance
Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,075. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Intellia Therapeutics from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Intellia Therapeutics
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.