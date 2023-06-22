Eliana Clark Sells 5,000 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,075. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

