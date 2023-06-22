Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Public Storage by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,722,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Public Storage by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,798,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $287.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $357.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.47. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.13.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

