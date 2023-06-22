Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 687 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $442,477,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after buying an additional 3,972,349 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,969,000 after buying an additional 1,466,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after buying an additional 1,117,161 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $104.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $139.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.