Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 8,857 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,291 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

