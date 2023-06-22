Ellsworth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $120.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.80 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

