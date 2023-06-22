Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America makes up about 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $131.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.49.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

