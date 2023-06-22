Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,264,000 after purchasing an additional 351,965 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,911,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,956,000 after purchasing an additional 949,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of CPT opened at $110.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

