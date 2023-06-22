Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,156 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after purchasing an additional 584,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,493,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,754 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $110.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

