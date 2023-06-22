Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.7% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,985 shares of company stock worth $9,697,589. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

