Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 4.10% of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund by 1,573.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000.

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UNL opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $28.74.

About United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

