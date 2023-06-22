Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,206 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 1.8% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,905,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.86.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $194.84 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $197.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.03.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

