Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,161 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 673.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.39.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $89.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

