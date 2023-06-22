Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Position Lifted by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Encore Wire comprises about 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,463,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Encore Wire by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Encore Wire by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,290,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

WIRE traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $177.82. 13,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,949. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.03. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

