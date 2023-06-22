Energi Price Tops $0.0471 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $57,817.74 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00042745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00030496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013938 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,694,753 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

