Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.37 on Friday. Enservco has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enservco by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

