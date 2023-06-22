Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Gap Down to $15.15

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.15, but opened at $14.47. Entrada Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 27,843 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRDA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $525.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02.

Insider Activity

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $27,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,365.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $71,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $27,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,365.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,053 shares of company stock valued at $165,835. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Stories

