EOS (EOS) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, EOS has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $755.39 million and approximately $262.74 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002019 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002577 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,094,673,804 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,676,701 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.