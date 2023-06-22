EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading Down 0.9%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09. Approximately 37,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 27,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

EQ Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$75.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Get EQ alerts:

EQ (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 million during the quarter. EQ had a negative net margin of 59.90% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. On average, research analysts expect that EQ Inc. will post -0.5299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EQ

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.