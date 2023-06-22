Euler (EUL) Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week

Euler (EUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Euler token can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00005224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a total market capitalization of $26.21 million and $510,167.47 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Euler has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

