Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,323 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 574,919 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 835,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 281,448 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,354,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,096,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 486,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 426,283 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $592.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

