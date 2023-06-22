Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,228 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 2.31% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,952.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a market cap of $630.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

