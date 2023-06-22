Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,042,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 96,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $160.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

