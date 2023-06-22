Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $25.91 on Thursday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.