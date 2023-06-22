Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $281,625,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $141,703,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,320,000 after buying an additional 409,272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,612,000 after buying an additional 207,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,618,000 after buying an additional 101,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVUS opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $75.35.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.