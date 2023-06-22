Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,015 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442,697 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.