Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWV opened at $249.58 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $254.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.28.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.