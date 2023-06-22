Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The company has a market cap of $5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 175.19% and a negative net margin of 285.96%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

