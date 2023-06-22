EWG Elevate Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,140 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,487,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $46.10. 330,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,652. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

