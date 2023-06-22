EWG Elevate Inc. Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,211,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,308,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after purchasing an additional 724,325 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,212,000 after purchasing an additional 587,030 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,292.9% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 353,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 347,936 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $68.82. 50,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,789. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

