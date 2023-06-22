EWG Elevate Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 170.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $7,675,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,336,000 after purchasing an additional 311,842 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $57,599,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 115,489 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $464.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,519. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $454.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.42. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

