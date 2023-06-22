EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases 953 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.33. 1,295,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968,858. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

