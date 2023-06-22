EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 94.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEJ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,777. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a market cap of $446.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

