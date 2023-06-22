EWG Elevate Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of EUFN stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 92,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.27.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.7288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

